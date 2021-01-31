Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $626.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $626.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of REGN traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

