Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $116.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

