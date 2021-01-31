Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

Shares of FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

