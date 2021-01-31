Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Remme has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $106,347.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

