Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

