RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 283,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 60,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

RNR opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

