Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.18. The stock has a market cap of C$24.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

