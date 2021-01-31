Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives $27.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

REZI opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

