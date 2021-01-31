ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

