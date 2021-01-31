Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.55 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.