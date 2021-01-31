Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of The New York Times worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The New York Times by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The New York Times by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.59 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

