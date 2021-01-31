Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 137 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of ROK opened at $248.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average of $238.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

