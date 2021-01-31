Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 165 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $202.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

