Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 43 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $51,699,044. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,118.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,179.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.