Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $187.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.