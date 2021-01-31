Reviewing CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 3 12 0 2.80 Oracle 1 15 10 0 2.35

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus target price of $141.57, suggesting a potential downside of 11.66%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $64.35, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software 0.65% 4.34% 1.95% Oracle 26.34% 101.26% 10.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyberArk Software and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $433.89 million 14.08 $63.06 million $1.76 91.05 Oracle $39.07 billion 4.55 $10.14 billion $3.46 17.47

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats CyberArk Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license. Its cloud software as a service offerings include a suite of cloud software applications, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise and performance management, supply chain management, human capital management, and customer experience cloud-based industry solutions, as well as NetSuite application suite, a cloud-based ERP solution. The company also provides cloud infrastructure as a service; enterprise database; database products, including MySQL, Oracle TimesTen In-Memory Database, Oracle Berkeley DB, and Oracle NoSQL Database; middleware software; Java licenses; server and storage products; hardware products and services comprising point-of-sale terminals and related hardware for managing businesses within the food and beverage, hotel and retail industries; and hardware products and services for communications networks, including network signaling, policy control and subscriber data management solutions, and session border control technology. In addition, it offers operating systems, including Oracle Linux and Oracle Solaris, virtualization software, and other hardware-related software; management technologies and products, such as Oracle Enterprise Manager; and product repairs, maintenance services, and technical support services. It also serves various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

