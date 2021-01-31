Reviewing Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Keppel REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.21 $22.26 million N/A N/A Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of approximately $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data center properties in key global markets.

