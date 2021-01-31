Reviewing Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fluent has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Fluent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.70 -$43.75 million N/A N/A Fluent $281.68 million 1.47 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -271.00

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% Fluent 0.97% 2.97% 2.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluent beats Mobiquity Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

