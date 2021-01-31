Reviewing The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Chiba Bank and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chiba Bank $2.23 billion 2.09 $441.39 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.40 billion 3.70 $1.12 billion $3.91 20.44

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than The Chiba Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eisai pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Chiba Bank and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chiba Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eisai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares The Chiba Bank and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chiba Bank 20.33% 5.30% 0.31% Eisai 16.86% 17.44% 11.48%

Risk & Volatility

The Chiba Bank has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats The Chiba Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops computer systems and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing-loan guarantees and fee collection services; consulting services for portfolio investments of client financial assets; information and survey services; and accounting and administration, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the investigation and research of advanced financial technologies; and planning and development of financial services. The company serves individuals and SMEs. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 183 offices, including 159 branches, 21 sub-branches, and 3 virtual branches; 49,371 off-branch ATM locations; 3 money exchange counters; 3 branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. Eisai Co., Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Wren Therapeutics Ltd. for the discovery of small molecules that target synuclein for the potential treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

