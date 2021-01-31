Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$15.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Rexel has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

