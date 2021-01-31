Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $468.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.60 million. Rexnord reported sales of $491.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,279,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 388,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 197,895 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 1,015,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

