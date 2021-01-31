Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director John Patrick O’neill purchased 100,000 shares of Rideshare Rental stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Get Rideshare Rental alerts:

Shares of Rideshare Rental stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Rideshare Rental has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative net margin of 80.05% and a negative return on equity of 442.83%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Rideshare Rental Company Profile

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rideshare Rental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rideshare Rental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.