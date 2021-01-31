Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,589 ($73.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market capitalization of £69.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,794.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,024.75.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

