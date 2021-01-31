Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $23.86. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 139,544 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

