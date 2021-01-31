Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 532,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 218,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70.

In other news, insider Edward Cumming-Bruce acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

