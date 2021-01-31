RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NYSE:RLI opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

