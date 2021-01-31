Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,268 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of NortonLifeLock worth $43,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after buying an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 1,571,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

