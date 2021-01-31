Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $59.40 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,911 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $59,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

