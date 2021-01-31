Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $38.20 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,918,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,551,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

