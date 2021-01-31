Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 174,867 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,867 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

