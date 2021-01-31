Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 273,117 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 273,117 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $40.03 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

