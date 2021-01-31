Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.51% of Newell Brands worth $45,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 413,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Newell Brands by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Newell Brands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

