Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 6250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $22,922,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 353,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 93,466 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.