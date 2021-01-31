Robert W. Baird Increases Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $71.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

