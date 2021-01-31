Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.71. 1,513,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.99. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$46.81 and a 52-week high of C$66.87. The company has a market cap of C$29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

