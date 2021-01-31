Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

