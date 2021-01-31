Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Head to Head Analysis

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 10.43 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -5.25

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.10%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66%

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Flux Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges. Romeo Power, Inc. is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

