Rotten Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $266,619.66 and $52,426.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00901656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.93 or 0.04397941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020694 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031459 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 56,512,276 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.