Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $14.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

