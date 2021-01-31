Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CVS Group stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

