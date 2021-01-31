Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco (TSE:STLC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$20.60 on Friday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

