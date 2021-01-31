Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,400 Price Target for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The firm has a market cap of £68.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have bought a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

