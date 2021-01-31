Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 680.3 days.

KKWFF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KKWFF. AlphaValue raised Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ING Group raised Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.