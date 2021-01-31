Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Up 0.4%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

