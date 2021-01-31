S4FE (S4F) Price Up 4.5% This Week

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. S4FE has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get S4FE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

S4FE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.