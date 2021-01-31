SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.35 ($12.18).

SFQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €11.48 ($13.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $521.19 million and a PE ratio of 765.33. SAF-Holland SE has a 52 week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of €12.34 ($14.52). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.30.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

