Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.