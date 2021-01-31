Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

