Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 586.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,526 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 19.56% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,215,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 93,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

