Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $340.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

